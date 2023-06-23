Top AEW Name Has "Ticking Time Bomb" Fears For CM Punk

CM Punk's return to All Elite Wrestling has been widely praised and many hope Punk can move on from his past incidences within the company, however, there are some in AEW who feel things won't end well for Punk and one top-name has described the situation and Punk as a "ticking time bomb."

In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Meltzer wrote:

“One top name noted to us that they went home after the show on Wednesday [Dynamite] in a bad mood and even with the key people kept apart and not on the same shows, described the fear of this being a ticking time bomb that will not have a happy ending.”

Meltzer stated that Punk’s ESPN interview and Collision promo “did nobody any favors and led to a lot of frustration.” In regards to Punk’s “counterfeit bucks” line on Collision, Meltzer noted that the line was not known ahead of time by both sides despite reports saying otherwise.