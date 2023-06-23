WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

Top AEW Name Has "Ticking Time Bomb" Fears For CM Punk

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 23, 2023

Top AEW Name Has "Ticking Time Bomb" Fears For CM Punk

CM Punk's return to All Elite Wrestling has been widely praised and many hope Punk can move on from his past incidences within the company, however, there are some in AEW who feel things won't end well for Punk and one top-name has described the situation and Punk as a "ticking time bomb."

In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Meltzer wrote:

“One top name noted to us that they went home after the show on Wednesday [Dynamite] in a bad mood and even with the key people kept apart and not on the same shows, described the fear of this being a ticking time bomb that will not have a happy ending.”

Meltzer stated that Punk’s ESPN interview and Collision promo “did nobody any favors and led to a lot of frustration.” In regards to Punk’s “counterfeit bucks” line on Collision, Meltzer noted that the line was not known ahead of time by both sides despite reports saying otherwise.

Tony Khan Blasts Ariel Helwani Over Inaccurate Report

During a media prior to this weekend’s Forbidden Door pay-per-view, Khan was asked about the rumors of his family buying Bellator. Kha [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jun 22, 2023 11:21PM


Tags: #aew #cm punk

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/82506/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer