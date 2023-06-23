WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Victim Of Former AEW Producer BJ Whitmer Speaks Out Following His Recent Arrest

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 23, 2023

Former AEW Producer B.J. Whitmer was arrested on June 4 2023 by the Boone County Sheriff’s Department in Boone County, Kentucky, and charged with strangulation in the first degree and burglary in the second degree.

The alleged victim in the case has since spoken out to FOX 19 Cincinnati under the condition of anonymity…

“I was literally fighting for my life. I came into my house, and he was standing at the top of my steps waiting for me. And he squeezed tighter and said, ‘I’m going to f****** kill you. Do you hear me? I’m going to kill you!’ And once we got to the point of where we stopped moving, and then he continued choking me, I absolutely knew. Instead of coughing, I lied and said, ‘I already called the cops,’ and the second I said that he let go.” 

Source: F4WOnline.com
Tags: #aew #bj whitmer

