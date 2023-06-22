Tony Khan Blasts Ariel Helwani Over Inaccurate Report

During a media prior to this weekend’s Forbidden Door pay-per-view, Khan was asked about the rumors of his family buying Bellator. Khan strongly rebutted the report and made it clear there is no truth that Bellator will be added to his family’s portfolio of sporting brands. Khan said:

“I’m familiar with Bellator, I’m familiar with MMA and have never worked professionally in the space other than having some stars from UFC appear at times in AEW but I saw that report and there’s really nothing to that. I’m not sure where that rumor got started.”

Khan was also asked if it was Ariel Helwani who started the rumors, revealing he heard about the rumors while backstage at this past Wednesday's Dynamite. When it was confirmed the report came from Helwani, Khan said:

“Well it would not be the first inaccurate thing Ariel Helwani has reported. That is completely inaccurate but that is Ariel Helwani for you.”