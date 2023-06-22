AEW Group Possibly Adding New Members

During an interview with Chris Jericho on Talk Is Jericho, Don Callis discussed plans to introduce more members to his "family" alongside Konosuke Takeshita:

“I have no choice for our own personal safety because The Elite have made it clear from rumors and things that I hear in the dressing room. I pay a lot of people here as you know, so I get information.

“Our buddy, Dr. Luther, is a backstage guy. I’ve known him longer than I’ve known you. You don’t think I hear things? They’re looking to destroy us because we embarrassed Kenny Omega. I have no choice for my own protection, for the protection of his (Takeshita) stellar career that’s going to take place under me, that we have to have at least even numbers to combat this.

“Here’s the thing. I had a family with one member in it, Kenny Omega, and it blew up in my face. I will not put myself in that situation ever again. I’m going to have a big family. I’m going to have multiple family members and they’re not just going to be anybody.

“They’re going to be the types of athletes like him (Takeshita) that are on the same level or higher than Kenny Omega, and we’re going to take care of business, and that’s how this is gonna go because again, this is not the friend business. This is the wrestling business. This is a results business, something The Elite chose not to pay attention to.”