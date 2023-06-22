Update On John Morrison's Status With AEW

What does the future hold for Johnny Elite in AEW?

AEW has brought back a former WWE Superstar at a recent Rampage taping and the belief is he will become ALL ELITE!

On Wednesday night, during the Rampage tapings that will air this Friday night, John Hennigan/Elite appeared in a segment with QT Marshall with The Acclaimed.

Elite has not been seen in the company since his AEW debut on an episode of Dynamite when he was revealed as one of the jokers in the Owen Hart Cup tournament. He lost to Samoa Joe in the match.

PWInsider reports while nothing has been officially confirmed the belief backstage is that Hennigan is signed with the promotion. The report added he will begin using a new ring name, Johnny Television, although it could be Johnny TV.