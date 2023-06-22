AEW Star Is Leaving Company In July

An AEW star is departing the company.

Fuego Del Sol revealed on social media that he will depart All Elite Wrestling on July 1st. He also announced that he is cleared following a recent injury and will be accepting bookings.

Fuego is leaving AEW on good terms and has praised all those he worked with at the company but now a new beginning is coming at the age of 27 years.

Fuego joined the company in 2020 and was signed to an AEW contract in 2021. His signing was officially announced during an episode of AEW Rampage episode. Fuego had been featured heavily on the company's DARK shows.