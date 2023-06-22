Booker T On Why He Never Wanted A Match With Hulk Hogan

During his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T explained why he never wanted to share the ring with the legendary Hulk Hogan, believing he would not have worked with him due to their differing styles:

“I never wrestled Hogan, but I never really wanted to wrestle Hogan. I just never thought Hogan and I would have great chemistry … I didn’t see our styles working well together at all. I didn’t see that match being a classic or anything like that just because Hogan, at that time especially, didn’t do anything but punches … I could maybe be in a tag team [match with him and a partner against Harlem Heat].

“That might have worked because we would have been the heels and he would have been the babyface. All he would have to do was sell and make a comeback. Leg drop go home. That might have worked.”