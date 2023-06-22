Jeff Hardy Seemingly Written Off AEW Television

Jeff Hardy has been written off AEW television.

Fightful Select is reporting that Jeff will be taking another hiatus from AEW as he is unable to enter Canada due to his previous arrests and the company is about to host a number of events in the country.

Hardy appeared on Dynamite this past Wednesday and teamed with his brother Matt in a loss to The Gunns. The Hardys were taken out by Bullet Club Gold following the match with the attack possibly writing Jeff Hardy off TV for the time being, although he could always appear in pre-taped segments.

AEW will return to the US on July 19 when Dynamite takes place from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.