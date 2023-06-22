Updated Card For AEW and NJPW Forbidden Door 2023 Event

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 22, 2023

Below is the updated 2023 AEW and NJPW Forbidden Door PPV event card following this week's AEW Dynamite.

Women’s Owen Hart Cup Tournament first round match

Athena vs. Billie Starkz

Singles match for the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship

Kenny Omega (c) vs. Will Ospreay

Bryan Danielson vs. Kazuchika Okada

Singles match for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship[23]

Sanada (c) vs. “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry

Singles match for the AEW World Championship

MJF (c) vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi

Jericho Appreciation Society (Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara) and Minoru Suzuki vs. Sting, Darby Allin, and TBA

Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta, and Claudio Castagnoli), Konosuke Takeshita, and Shota Umino vs. The Elite (“Hangman” Adam Page, Matt Jackson, and Nick Jackson), Eddie Kingston, and Tomohiro Ishii

Men’s Owen Hart Cup Tournament first round match

CM Punk vs. Satoshi Kojima

Four-way match for the AEW International Championship

Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Katsuyori Shibata vs. Daniel Garcia

Singles match for the AEW Women’s World Championship

Toni Storm (c) vs. Willow Nightingale