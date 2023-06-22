Updated Card For AEW and NJPW Forbidden Door 2023 Event

Below is the updated 2023 AEW and NJPW Forbidden Door PPV event card following this week's AEW Dynamite.
Women’s Owen Hart Cup Tournament first round match
Athena vs. Billie Starkz
Singles match for the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship
Kenny Omega (c) vs. Will Ospreay
Bryan Danielson vs. Kazuchika Okada
Singles match for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship[23]
Sanada (c) vs. “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry
Singles match for the AEW World Championship
MJF (c) vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi
Jericho Appreciation Society (Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara) and Minoru Suzuki vs. Sting, Darby Allin, and TBA
Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta, and Claudio Castagnoli), Konosuke Takeshita, and Shota Umino vs. The Elite (“Hangman” Adam Page, Matt Jackson, and Nick Jackson), Eddie Kingston, and Tomohiro Ishii
Men’s Owen Hart Cup Tournament first round match
CM Punk vs. Satoshi Kojima
Four-way match for the AEW International Championship
Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Katsuyori Shibata vs. Daniel Garcia
Singles match for the AEW Women’s World Championship
Toni Storm (c) vs. Willow Nightingale
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com