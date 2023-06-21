New Opponent For CM Punk At Forbidden Door

While most wrestling fans have clamored for the dream match-up of CM Punk vs Kenta, that is off the table at this point seemingly even though these two have been at adds over Punk using the GTS and popularizing the move.

Earlier today, Fightful Select reported that while a match between the two had indeed been the plan at one point, that plan is now scrapped as KENTA reportedly told NJPW he wouldn’t face the Second City Savior.

Now, an update from Super J-Cast states that Punk will be facing Satoshi Kojima at the event on June 25th. Taking to Twitter, Super J-Cast wrote the following:

Well done to the Bread Dad believers: several sources have indicated that CM Punk v Satoshi Kojima is the new match https://t.co/LWPOuB5r35 — Super J-Cast (@thesuperjcast) June 21, 2023

Aside from expressing his love for bread on social media, Kojima is known as a legend in NJPW, first training in their dojo in 1991. He is a two-time IWGP Heavyweight Champion as well as having held multiple other titles in the promotion, and he’s won both the Young Lion’s Cup and the G1 Climax during his storied career. At the age of 52, the star is still going strong, regularly competing for both NJPW and AJPW.