WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

New Opponent For CM Punk At Forbidden Door

Posted By: Patrick A Ganczewski on Jun 21, 2023

New Opponent For CM Punk At Forbidden Door

While most wrestling fans have clamored for the dream match-up of CM Punk vs Kenta, that is off the table at this point seemingly even though these two have been at adds over Punk using the GTS and popularizing the move.

Earlier today, Fightful Select reported that while a match between the two had indeed been the plan at one point, that plan is now scrapped as KENTA reportedly told NJPW he wouldn’t face the Second City Savior.

Now, an update from Super J-Cast states that Punk will be facing Satoshi Kojima at the event on June 25th. Taking to Twitter, Super J-Cast wrote the following:

Aside from expressing his love for bread on social media, Kojima is known as a legend in NJPW, first training in their dojo in 1991. He is a two-time IWGP Heavyweight Champion as well as having held multiple other titles in the promotion, and he’s won both the Young Lion’s Cup and the G1 Climax during his storied career. At the age of 52, the star is still going strong, regularly competing for both NJPW and AJPW.

Source: tjrwrestling.net
Tags: #aew #cm punk #forbiddendoor #njpw

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/82487/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer