Khan Family Looking To Add To More To Portfolio

Shad and Tony Khan, who already owns the NFL's Jacksonville Jaguars, AEW, and Fulham FC are looking to add MMA to the mix.

Bellator MMA's Scott Coker recently confirmed that the company is for sale and there have been talks with the PFL. Ariel Helwani said today on The MMA Hour that he has heard about "multiple players" that are interested.

Helwani said, "I know that PFL was one of those players that looked into them." Helwani said that PFL backed out but they are back in the mix as a potential buyer. He also said that Liberty Media and the Khan family have "looked into them." He added, "To what degree is unclear. When I'm talking about the Khan family, I'm talking about Shad Khan and his son Tony Khan..."