WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

Khan Family Looking To Add To More To Portfolio

Posted By: Patrick A Ganczewski on Jun 21, 2023

Khan Family Looking To Add To More To Portfolio

Shad and Tony Khan, who already owns the NFL's Jacksonville Jaguars, AEW, and Fulham FC are looking to add MMA to the mix.

Bellator MMA's Scott Coker recently confirmed that the company is for sale and there have been talks with the PFL. Ariel Helwani said today on The MMA Hour that he has heard about "multiple players" that are interested.

Helwani said, "I know that PFL was one of those players that looked into them." Helwani said that PFL backed out but they are back in the mix as a potential buyer. He also said that Liberty Media and the Khan family have "looked into them." He added, "To what degree is unclear. When I'm talking about the Khan family, I'm talking about Shad Khan and his son Tony Khan..."

 

Source: wrestlingnews.co
Tags: #mma #tony khan #aew #shad khan

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/82486/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer