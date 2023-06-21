WWE Star Sonya Deville Discusses Her Encounter With Her Stalker

WWE star Daria Berenato, known as Sonya Deville, shares her harrowing experience with a stalker in a recent interview with Maria Menounos.

In 2020, a male intruder broke into Berenato's Florida home, armed with various dangerous items. Although she managed to escape, the intruder was later found inside her residence by the police. Berenato describes the incident as traumatic, leading to long-term effects. She had to stay in a safe house with armed security guards, even when going to the gym.

Berenato lived in constant fear, experiencing fight-or-flight responses for months. Eventually, her stalker pleaded guilty to multiple charges and was sentenced to prison, bringing her some relief. Despite her initial fear, Berenato has found strength in facing the situation and moving forward with her life.