WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

WWE Star Sonya Deville Discusses Her Encounter With Her Stalker

Posted By: Jose Parra on Jun 21, 2023

WWE Star Sonya Deville Discusses Her Encounter With Her Stalker

WWE star Daria Berenato, known as Sonya Deville, shares her harrowing experience with a stalker in a recent interview with Maria Menounos.

In 2020, a male intruder broke into Berenato's Florida home, armed with various dangerous items. Although she managed to escape, the intruder was later found inside her residence by the police. Berenato describes the incident as traumatic, leading to long-term effects. She had to stay in a safe house with armed security guards, even when going to the gym.

Berenato lived in constant fear, experiencing fight-or-flight responses for months. Eventually, her stalker pleaded guilty to multiple charges and was sentenced to prison, bringing her some relief. Despite her initial fear, Berenato has found strength in facing the situation and moving forward with her life.

Backstage News On Johnny Gargano’s Current WWE Status

Tommaso Ciampa returned on Monday's WWE RAW but Johnny Gargano did not appear on the broadcast despite the event taking place in his hometow [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jun 20, 2023 06:55PM

Source: people.com
Tags: #wwe #sonya deville

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/82485/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer