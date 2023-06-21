WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Kenny Omega And The Young Bucks Will Not Appear Live On Upcoming AEW Dynamite & Collision

Posted By: Jose Parra on Jun 21, 2023

Kenny Omega, and The Young Bucks, will not appear live on this week's AEW Dynamite and AEW Collision shows, as stated by Dave Meltzer.

The Golden Elite will, however, participate in pre-taped segments to build anticipation for the Forbidden Door pay-per-view on Sunday, where Omega will face Will Ospreay. No matches have been announced for The Young Bucks and Adam "Hangman" Page on Sunday's event.

Source: f4wonline.com
