Kenny Omega And The Young Bucks Will Not Appear Live On Upcoming AEW Dynamite & Collision

Kenny Omega, and The Young Bucks, will not appear live on this week's AEW Dynamite and AEW Collision shows, as stated by Dave Meltzer.
The Golden Elite will, however, participate in pre-taped segments to build anticipation for the Forbidden Door pay-per-view on Sunday, where Omega will face Will Ospreay. No matches have been announced for The Young Bucks and Adam "Hangman" Page on Sunday's event.
⚡ AEW Announcement On New Mobile Game Set For 2024 Release
The following press release was issued today: WBD Sports and AEW Expand Their Partnership with the Development of New Mobile Game – & [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Jun 20, 2023 06:44PM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com