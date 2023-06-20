WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW Announcement On New Mobile Game Set For 2024 Release

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 20, 2023

The following press release was issued today:

WBD Sports and AEW Expand Their Partnership with the Development of New Mobile Game – “AEW: Figure Fighters”

Warner Bros. Discovery Sports and AEW announced the development of a new casual mobile game – “AEW: Figure Fighters.” This free to play game will feature 3D animated versions of AEW wrestlers battling it out in the ring, allowing fans to expand their fandom and love for the show. Fans will be able to collect and level up their favorite wrestlers, play in various game modes, and complete numerous challenges.

The development of the game furthers WBD Sports’ commitment to innovation in gaming, supported by an ongoing partnership with Immutable X.

“AEW: Figure Fighters” is in early development and planned for release in 2024. Sign up for the latest updates and announcements at www.AEWFigureFighters.com.


