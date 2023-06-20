WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Eric Bischoff Believes CM Punk Handled His ESPN Interview Well

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 20, 2023

Eric Bischoff Believes CM Punk Handled His ESPN Interview Well

During the latest episode of his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff gave his thoughts on  CM Punk’s ESPN interview. Bischoff, who has been critical of Punk seems to have changed his tune a little. Bischoff said:

“I actually think Punk handled it well, you know? He apologized. Or, he said that he apologized to Tony Khan. And that — Look, I think Punk would’ve been better served had he apologized sooner… But if he apologized to Tony, and I believe he did, I think the interview actually cleared the air.”

“I want to be clear: I’ve been very critical of CM Punk. I hope this works. I hope Collision is successful… Since we don’t know what Warner Discovery’s view is…let’s hope that it’s long term, and Collision can build.”

