Eric Bischoff Believes CM Punk Handled His ESPN Interview Well

During the latest episode of his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff gave his thoughts on CM Punk’s ESPN interview. Bischoff, who has been critical of Punk seems to have changed his tune a little. Bischoff said:
“I actually think Punk handled it well, you know? He apologized. Or, he said that he apologized to Tony Khan. And that — Look, I think Punk would’ve been better served had he apologized sooner… But if he apologized to Tony, and I believe he did, I think the interview actually cleared the air.”
“I want to be clear: I’ve been very critical of CM Punk. I hope this works. I hope Collision is successful… Since we don’t know what Warner Discovery’s view is…let’s hope that it’s long term, and Collision can build.”
