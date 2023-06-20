WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

Amanda Huber Has A New Role Behind The Scenes With AEW

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 20, 2023

Amanda Huber Has A New Role Behind The Scenes With AEW

Amanda Huber, the widow of the late Jon Huber aka Brodie Lee, has joined AEW's production team following years of working for the promotions community outreach team.

PWInsider reports Huber was recruited by Michael Mansury to join the production end of the company.

It was back in December 2020 that Brodie Lee passed away due to a rare lung condition. Their son Brodie Lee Jr., makes appearances for AEW as Negative-One and has a talent contract waiting for him when he turns 18 years old.

WNS wishes Amanda all the best in her new role!

Good News For AEW Following CM Punk's TV Return

During the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed that ticket sales are up for both Dynamite and Collision shows since the r [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jun 20, 2023 12:28PM

 

Source: pwinsider.com
Tags: #aew #amanda huber #jon huber #brodie lee

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/82476/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer