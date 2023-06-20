Amanda Huber Has A New Role Behind The Scenes With AEW

Amanda Huber, the widow of the late Jon Huber aka Brodie Lee, has joined AEW's production team following years of working for the promotions community outreach team.
It was back in December 2020 that Brodie Lee passed away due to a rare lung condition. Their son Brodie Lee Jr., makes appearances for AEW as Negative-One and has a talent contract waiting for him when he turns 18 years old.
WNS wishes Amanda all the best in her new role!
