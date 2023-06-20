Umaga’s Son, Zilla Fatu, Debuts July 15th During Summer Of Champions

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T announced on Twitter that Zilla Fatu will debut during Reality of Wrestling’s Summer of Champions on July 15th.
‼️ The Debut of Zilla Fatu ‼️— Booker T. Huffman (@BookerT5x) June 20, 2023
Saturday, July 15th in Humble, Texas at the Humble Civic Center come see the must anticipated debut of @Zillafatu!!#SummerOfChampionsIX #BloodLine #SamoanDynasty
8233 Will Clayton Pkwy
Humble, TX 77338
🎫 Tickets 🎫 https://t.co/UZFA0DCNEi pic.twitter.com/8nHLfLi26C
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com