Umaga’s Son, Zilla Fatu, Debuts July 15th During Summer Of Champions

Posted By: Jose Parra on Jun 20, 2023

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T announced on Twitter that Zilla Fatu will debut during Reality of Wrestling’s Summer of Champions on July 15th.

