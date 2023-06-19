New Name Enters Money In The Bank

Logan Paul has officially been entered into the Men's Money In The Bank Match tonight on Raw with a special invitation.
Paul joins Damian Priest, L.A. Knight, Santos Escobar, Shinsuke Nakamura, Butch, and Richochet as the combatants vying for the contract in the briefcase.
BREAKING: @LoganPaul has officially been added to the Men's #MITB Ladder Match at WWE Money in the Bank live on Saturday, July 1 at @TheO2 in London! pic.twitter.com/7wXFLABpc2— WWE (@WWE) June 20, 2023
