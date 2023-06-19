WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
New Name Enters Money In The Bank

Posted By: Patrick A Ganczewski on Jun 19, 2023

New Name Enters Money In The Bank

Logan Paul has officially been entered into the Men's Money In The Bank Match tonight on Raw with a special invitation.

Paul joins Damian Priest, L.A. Knight, Santos Escobar, Shinsuke Nakamura, Butch, and Richochet as the combatants vying for the contract in the briefcase.

 

Source: twitter.com
Tags: #wwe #raw #results

