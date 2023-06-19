WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Brody King Calls Veteran An "Old Bag Of Sh*t" Over LGBTQ+ Sign

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 19, 2023

Following the debut of Saturday's AEW Collision on TNT, CM Punk held a sign brought to the event by a fan that read, "Support LGBTQ+ youth". Former WWE star and veteran Dutch Mantell commented on Punk's decision to do so:

“Is this a wise move…involving a political issues on a wrestling show? I guess the issue that @budlight and @target have had with the LGBTQ topic has not reached @AEW. This shot didn’t make the show but the still photo is there. Comments. @WSI_YouTube”

AEW star Brody King has since responded and he's not happy:

“You probably thought it was a political issue when Black people and Women wanted equal rights too, you old bag of shit.

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jun 19, 2023 05:53PM


Tags: #aew #brody king #lgbtq #dutch mantel

