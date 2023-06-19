Hornswoggle Reveals His In-Ring Days Are Probably Behind Him

Huge Update On Hornswoggle’s In-Ring Future:

During an exclusive interview with Nick Hausman for Inside The Ropes, the star — real name Dylan Postl — was asked whether there were plans for him to return to AEW in the future. The former WWE Cruiserweight Champion said that while he’d love to, his in-ring days are probably behind him.

Hornswoggle Fires Back At Fans Who Think Vince McMahon Is His Real Dad:

“Not that I know of. I mean, I would love to, but in-ring, probably is behind me, if I’m being honest with myself after my second failed back surgery. It ain’t in the cards, I don’t believe in-ring for a major company. But I truly believe the coaching stuff. And I’m finally like, grasping that whether I have more to give inside the ring compared to outside, and teaching and helping and that I’m okay with that. I can sign my fake name for the rest of my life. And I’m fully okay with that.”

Despite the storyline taking place more than 15 years ago, and Hornswoggle being revealed to not be McMahon’s son, that hasn’t stopped fans from asking about his “real dad.” During an exclusive interview with Nick Hausman for Inside The Ropes, Swoggle took the opportunity to hit back at fans who haven’t been paying attention.

Hornswoggle Gives Update On His Relationship With WWE:

When asked about WWE, Swoggle said that he remains on good terms with his former employer, and recalled some advice he was given by his father when he was released.





“Vince’ son people always say — Guys, I say this in every interview, I was Finlay’s kid. Like, I’m not Vince’s son. When I go to Horse Cave, Kentucky, ‘Man, how’s your daddy Vince?’ That’s how my dad! First off, my real dad is Eric Postel. One of the coolest humans on the planet. Probably the coolest human on the planet is my real dad. My storyline father was Finlay. So you watched the child reveal which was me, and then you just shut it off?! It doesn’t make any sense to me. ‘Daddy Vince is going through some tough times right now.’ True. That’s not my dad! That’s Shane’s dad! That’s not my father. Like the little kid and Free Willy, I don’t even know his name. I would have to Google check on it. I wouldn’t go to him be like ‘Hey, how’s your dad?’ I wouldn’t go like meaning the dad in the movie. I’m not going to the sh*tty kid in Little Giants and be like, ‘Hey, how’s your Father Ed O’Neill?’ I’m not doing that.”“Yeah, I talked about it this week on the podcast, when I got released. My, my real father said, ‘Hey, there’s gonna be interviews you do. There’s gonna be people out there, you know, with your release, asking you questions.’ Now he goes, he gave me the best advice, he said ‘Dylan. There’s no reason to burn a bridge. No reason. Because they gave you 10 years, of living your absolute dream. There’s no reason to talk badly about that.’ He goes, ‘There are people out there that would be begging for the longevity that you had. That shouldn’t have happened in reality.’ And so that’s always been my thing. It’s like, I have no reason to burn a bridge, I have no reason to talk poorly of a company that gave me 10 years of living my dream, providing for my son, giving me an awesome life and making me a star that now I can sign that fake name, still seven years later, like, I can’t be mad at that. I can’t. So there’s no reason to be negative towards it whatsoever.”