WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

Veteran Name Believes Tony Khan Didn’t Book Saturday's Debut AEW Collision

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 19, 2023

Veteran Name Believes Tony Khan Didn’t Book Saturday's Debut AEW Collision

AEW Collision was off to a flying start on Saturday with the episode featuring the return of CM Punk. 

Many fans commented on how different the show felt compared to Dynamite and this is exactly the feeling AEW management wants to create to help the show get off the ground.

Former WWE star and veteran Dutch Mantell (for what it's worth) is claims Collision wasn’t booked by AEW CEO and General Manager Tony Khan and speculates it could have been booked by CM Punk. Mantell said

“This is what I thought about the new @AEWshow Collision. It wasn’t booked by Tony Khan. I believe that it had to be booked by someone else, CMPunk maybe. The show looked entirely different with much bigger and muscular guys. Plus it flowed well. Your opinion?”

AEW Brand Split Met By A Mixed Reaction Among Talent

The once-planned "hard" roster split in AEW among talent for Dynamite and Collision is reportedly no more with wrestlers in the company unha [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jun 19, 2023 01:53PM


Tags: #aew #collision #cm punk #tony khan #dutch mantell

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/82465/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer