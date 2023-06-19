Veteran Name Believes Tony Khan Didn’t Book Saturday's Debut AEW Collision

AEW Collision was off to a flying start on Saturday with the episode featuring the return of CM Punk.

Many fans commented on how different the show felt compared to Dynamite and this is exactly the feeling AEW management wants to create to help the show get off the ground.

Former WWE star and veteran Dutch Mantell (for what it's worth) is claims Collision wasn’t booked by AEW CEO and General Manager Tony Khan and speculates it could have been booked by CM Punk. Mantell said

“This is what I thought about the new @AEWshow Collision. It wasn’t booked by Tony Khan. I believe that it had to be booked by someone else, CMPunk maybe. The show looked entirely different with much bigger and muscular guys. Plus it flowed well. Your opinion?”