GUNTHER Has No Interest In Combing WWE Intercontinental and World Heavyweight Title

During a recent Ten Count interview, WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER revealed he’s not interested in combining his WWE Intercontinental title with the new World Heavyweight title held by Seth Rollins. GUNTHER sadi:
"If I’m still the Intercontinental Champion, which I’m planning to be, I do not think so actually,” Gunther said when asked if he’d be interested in facing Seth Rollins. “The new World Heavyweight Championship just got introduced, so I think there is no interest by anyone to merge that again with another title, which [a match between the two] kind of automatically would do. I think we’re in two different divisions right now when it comes to that, but down the line, everything is possible, I would say"
⚡ WWE Will Be Celebrating 25 Years of Edge, Special Top 10 Video
WWE has announced that they will be celebrating 25 years of Edge this coming week. Edge made his WWE debut on June 22, 1998. Below is the th [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Jun 19, 2023 05:41PM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com