GUNTHER Has No Interest In Combing WWE Intercontinental and World Heavyweight Title

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 19, 2023

During a recent Ten Count interview, WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER revealed he’s not interested in combining his WWE Intercontinental title with the new World Heavyweight title held by Seth Rollins. GUNTHER sadi:

"If I’m still the Intercontinental Champion, which I’m planning to be, I do not think so actually,” Gunther said when asked if he’d be interested in facing Seth Rollins. “The new World Heavyweight Championship just got introduced, so I think there is no interest by anyone to merge that again with another title, which [a match between the two] kind of automatically would do. I think we’re in two different divisions right now when it comes to that, but down the line, everything is possible, I would say"

