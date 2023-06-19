WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
NJPW Releases Documentary Looking Back At 2022 AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door Event

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 19, 2023

NJPW Releases Documentary Looking Back At 2022 AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door Event

NJPW has released a special documentary look back at last year’s first-ever Forbidden Door pay-per-view event with AEW. The documentary is a 34-minute long and features sit-down interviews with top NJPW and AEW stars.

The documentary also features footage of some of the show’s top matches and moments, such as Jon Moxley becoming a two-time AEW Champion, Jay White retaining the IWGP World Championship, and

Watch the documentary until June 26. 


