Jon Moxley To Wrestle In "Final Death Match" At NJPW Strong Independence Day

AEW star Jon Moxley is set to make his return to NJPW in July 2023.
On the July 5 NJPW Strong show, Moxley will has been announced to go up against El Desperado in a Final Death match, Moxley described the match as,
“A match where there are no winners. A match where there is only a survivor.”
Moxley previously beat Desperado in a no-disqualification match at NJPW Music City Mayhem in July 2022.
