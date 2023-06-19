WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Jon Moxley To Wrestle In "Final Death Match" At NJPW Strong Independence Day

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 19, 2023

AEW star Jon Moxley is set to make his return to NJPW in July 2023.

On the July 5 NJPW Strong show, Moxley will has been announced to go up against El Desperado in a Final Death match, Moxley described the match as,

“A match where there are no winners. A match where there is only a survivor.”

Moxley previously beat Desperado in a no-disqualification match at NJPW Music City Mayhem in July 2022.

 


