CM Punk Scheduled For Wednesday's AEW Dynamite

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 19, 2023

CM Punk is back in AEW and ready to reclaim his position as the biggest name in the company.

He returned to the ring after nine months during this past Saturday's debut episode of AEW Collision on TNT, and while the new Saturday show is expected to be the home of Punk going forward that doesn't mean he won't appear elsewhere.

Fightful Select is reporting that sources close to Punk have claimed he will be heading to Dynamite on June 21 which will also take place in Chicago, Illinois.

There is a good chance The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega will not be booked for that show, although they could pre-record segments in their absence. Ultimately it makes good business sense for Punk to be on Dynamite, especially in front of his hometown crowd.

Report On CM Punk’s "One Bill Phil" Line Uttered On AEW Collision

On this past Saturday's debut episode of AEW Collision, CM Punk noted he was once referred to as "one bill Phil" by Warner Bros. Discovery&r [...]

