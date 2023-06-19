Report On CM Punk’s "One Bill Phil" Line Uttered On AEW Collision

On this past Saturday's debut episode of AEW Collision, CM Punk noted he was once referred to as "one bill Phil" by Warner Bros. Discovery’s David Zaslov because he is "the one true, genuine article in a business full of counterfeit bucks."

There were some who felt it was a shot at The Young Bucks and Dave Meltzer discussed it recently revealing it was approved ed by management.

“The 1 bill Phil line was taken by many as a reference to the supposed $1 billion deal that AEW was supposedly getting in a new five-year contract with WBD (Zaslov is the head of WBD). AEW and Tony Khan have been quiet on that story and all negotiation stories which is why I was surprised on television they would have a reference to that. It was ambiguous enough that you could just say it was a line in a promo.”