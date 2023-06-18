Jim Ross Says He's "Stepping Away" Following Injury Prior To AEW Collision Appearance

Jim Ross has told his followers on social media that he is "stepping away" from his duties as a broadcast announcer for the time being.

AEW President Tony Khan recently revealed the company's new Saturday night show Collision would feature an experienced broadcast team consisting of Kevin Kelly, Nigel McGuinness, and Jim Ross.

On Saturday's Deby Collision on TNT, Jim Ross wasn’t on commentary for the majority of the show, it remains unclear if this was by design or if Ross was taking it easy.

Prior to the show, the WWE Hall of Famer posted a photo of a nasty black eye that he suffered in a fall. The true pro he is, JR still made it to Chicago for Collision although struggled somewhat.

JR issued a statement apologizing for how he sounded after the show, noting he will be stepping away, for now, to put his health first.

I apologize for the way I sounded tonight.



Going to step away to heal.



Thanks for your support.



🤠 — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) June 18, 2023

WNS wishes Jim Ross all the best with his recovery.