WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

AEW Star To Be Out Of Action For At Least Three Months

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 18, 2023

AEW Star To Be Out Of Action For At Least Three Months

An AEW star is set to be out for at least three months.

During the June 16th, episode of AEW Rampage, Konosuke Takeshita defeated Bandido in a singles match. Bandido was injured during the match and he shared an x-ray of his hand along with the following message 

“This is broke! At the AEW rampage event against Takeshita, my wrist was broken and the first diagnosis was that it is a triangular fibrocartilage complex injury and that I need surgery as soon as possible. On Monday I will go for the second and final opinion, for now I have to cancel my closest commitments! An apology to all the fans.” (translated)

Backstage News On Kevin Kelly’s NJPW Status After Joining AEW

As seen on Saturday, Kevin Kelly and Nigel McGuinness were the official announce team for the premiere of AEW Collision from Chicago, IL. M [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jun 18, 2023 01:17PM


Tags: #aew #bandido #konosuke takeshita

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/82453/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer