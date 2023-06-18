AEW Star To Be Out Of Action For At Least Three Months

An AEW star is set to be out for at least three months.

During the June 16th, episode of AEW Rampage, Konosuke Takeshita defeated Bandido in a singles match. Bandido was injured during the match and he shared an x-ray of his hand along with the following message

“This is broke! At the AEW rampage event against Takeshita, my wrist was broken and the first diagnosis was that it is a triangular fibrocartilage complex injury and that I need surgery as soon as possible. On Monday I will go for the second and final opinion, for now I have to cancel my closest commitments! An apology to all the fans.” (translated)