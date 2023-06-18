ROH TV SPOILERS (6/17/23): Chicago Street Fight!

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

ROH taped a number of television episodes on Saturday night at the Collision premiere in Chicago, IL. Below are the full spoilers, courtesy of F4Wonline.com:

- Gringo Loco defeated Willie Mack.

- Trish Adora defeated Allysin Kay.

- Kyle Fletcher defeated Silas Young.

- Daniel Garcia defeated Rocky Romero in a pure wrestling rules match. Post-match, Garcia attacked Romero. Orange Cassidy stopped him. The two faced off, but Garcia backed off.



- ROH Six-Man Tag Team Champions The Embassay won a six-man tag team match against unknown opponents.

- Dalton Castle defeated Josh Woods.

- The Infantry defeated The Kingdom. Trish Adora stopped Maria Kanellis from interfering.

- Big Bill & Lee Moriarty defeated Blake Christian & Matt Sydal

- Alex Reynolds and John Silver defeated August Matthew and Dave Vega.

- Leila Grey defeated Diamante.

- Darius Martin, AR Fox, and Action Andretti defeated Shane Taylor & The Workhorsemen.



AEW Women's Champion Athena defeated Kiera Hogan in a Chicago Street Fight.

