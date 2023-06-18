WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

 

  

 

ROH TV SPOILERS (6/17/23): Chicago Street Fight!

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 18, 2023

ROH TV SPOILERS (6/17/23): Chicago Street Fight!

ROH taped a number of television episodes on Saturday night at the Collision premiere in Chicago, IL. Below are the full spoilers, courtesy of F4Wonline.com:

- Gringo Loco defeated Willie Mack.

- Trish Adora defeated Allysin Kay.

- Kyle Fletcher defeated Silas Young.

- Daniel Garcia defeated Rocky Romero in a pure wrestling rules match. Post-match, Garcia attacked Romero. Orange Cassidy stopped him. The two faced off, but Garcia backed off.
 
- ROH Six-Man Tag Team Champions The Embassay won a six-man tag team match against unknown opponents.

- Dalton Castle defeated Josh Woods.

- The Infantry defeated The Kingdom. Trish Adora stopped Maria Kanellis from interfering.

- Big Bill & Lee Moriarty defeated Blake Christian & Matt Sydal

- Alex Reynolds and John Silver defeated August Matthew and Dave Vega.

- Leila Grey defeated Diamante.

- Darius Martin, AR Fox, and Action Andretti defeated Shane Taylor & The Workhorsemen.

 
AEW Women's Champion Athena defeated Kiera Hogan in a Chicago Street Fight.
ATHENA


Tags: #roh #ring of honor #results

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/82452/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer