ROH TV SPOILERS (6/17/23): Chicago Street Fight!

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!
ROH taped a number of television episodes on Saturday night at the Collision premiere in Chicago, IL. Below are the full spoilers, courtesy of F4Wonline.com:
- Gringo Loco defeated Willie Mack.
- Trish Adora defeated Allysin Kay.
- Kyle Fletcher defeated Silas Young.
- Daniel Garcia defeated Rocky Romero in a pure wrestling rules match. Post-match, Garcia attacked Romero. Orange Cassidy stopped him. The two faced off, but Garcia backed off.
- ROH Six-Man Tag Team Champions The Embassay won a six-man tag team match against unknown opponents.
- Dalton Castle defeated Josh Woods.
- The Infantry defeated The Kingdom. Trish Adora stopped Maria Kanellis from interfering.
- Big Bill & Lee Moriarty defeated Blake Christian & Matt Sydal
- Alex Reynolds and John Silver defeated August Matthew and Dave Vega.
- Leila Grey defeated Diamante.
- Darius Martin, AR Fox, and Action Andretti defeated Shane Taylor & The Workhorsemen.
AEW Women's Champion Athena defeated Kiera Hogan in a Chicago Street Fight.
ATHENA
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com