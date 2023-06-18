AEW Collision Will Face Strong Competition On Saturday Nights Going Foward

During the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer AEW explained why June 17th was chosen as the premiere date for Collision and how future Saturday night episodes will have some strong competition. Meltzer said:

“The show was a good show. In that sense, it's a positive. I mean, if the show went and sucked, then you would go like, ‘Oh, it was a bad whatever.’ Saturday's gonna be a very tough night over the long haul because of all the different forms of competition. There's gonna be almost every week and real bad in the fall and all that. They picked this week to debut because the key sports events are over and there's nothing for a couple of months to, so they can build this audience until they know it's gonna be very, very tough once college football starts. So they wanted this….was a very strategic night to pick for the debut of this show.”