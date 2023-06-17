Possible SPOILER For Tonight's AEW Collision

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

The debut episode of AEW Collision is just under an hour away.

The big news heading into the live broadcast on TNT is CM Punk will be making his return to All Elite Wrestling. The episode will feature a blockbuster main event with Punk and FTR teaming up to go up against Samoa Joe and Bullet Club Gold (Juice Robinson and Jay White).

A report from Fightful Select reveals Chris Hero is rumored to be joining AEW. Hero is expected to be in Chicago, IL for tonight’s show. It remains unclear if he will be joining active talent or in a backstage role, either way, he is being brought in on a trial basis.

Hero has wanted to return to the ring for some time now so this could be the night he laces up his boots again

