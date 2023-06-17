WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

 

  

 

Possible SPOILER For Tonight's AEW Collision

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 17, 2023

Possible SPOILER For Tonight's AEW Collision

The debut episode of AEW Collision is just under an hour away.

The big news heading into the live broadcast on TNT is CM Punk will be making his return to All Elite Wrestling. The episode will feature a blockbuster main event with Punk and FTR teaming up to go up against Samoa Joe and Bullet Club Gold (Juice Robinson and Jay White).

A report from Fightful Select reveals Chris Hero is rumored to be joining AEW. Hero is expected to be in Chicago, IL for tonight’s show. It remains unclear if he will be joining active talent or in a backstage role, either way, he is being brought in on a trial basis.

Hero has wanted to return to the ring for some time now so this could be the night he laces up his boots again

We'll keep you updated.

Jim Ross Took A "Bad Fall" This Morning Ahead Of AEW Collision

Some not-so-nice news to report heading into tonight's AEW Collision. AEW commentator Jim Ross has posted a photo of a nasty bruised eye fo [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jun 17, 2023 04:25PM

Source: fightfulselect.com
Tags: #aew #collision #chris hero

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/82442/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer