Jim Ross Took A "Bad Fall" This Morning Ahead Of AEW Collision

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 17, 2023

Some not-so-nice news to report heading into tonight's AEW Collision.

AEW commentator Jim Ross has posted a photo of a nasty bruised eye following a "bad fall" as he heads to tonight's Collision. Ross suffered a black eye following a fall this morning.

Ross confirmed that he’s still going to be in Chicago for Collision.

Jim Ross tweeted:

A recent tweet from AEW President Tony Khan has revealed the commentary team for Collison, and will feature Kevin Kelly and Nigel McGuinness, with Jim Ross joining for "expert analysis".

Tags: #aew #jim ross #collision

