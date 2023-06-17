Jim Ross Took A "Bad Fall" This Morning Ahead Of AEW Collision

Some not-so-nice news to report heading into tonight's AEW Collision.

AEW commentator Jim Ross has posted a photo of a nasty bruised eye following a "bad fall" as he heads to tonight's Collision. Ross suffered a black eye following a fall this morning.

Ross confirmed that he’s still going to be in Chicago for Collision.

Jim Ross tweeted:

Bad fall this morning.



Still headed to Chicago for Collision!



Historic night for ⁦@AEW⁩ on ⁦@tntdrama⁩ pic.twitter.com/6lrr3ykCug — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) June 17, 2023

A recent tweet from AEW President Tony Khan has revealed the commentary team for Collison, and will feature Kevin Kelly and Nigel McGuinness, with Jim Ross joining for "expert analysis".