Jim Ross Took A "Bad Fall" This Morning Ahead Of AEW Collision

Some not-so-nice news to report heading into tonight's AEW Collision.
AEW commentator Jim Ross has posted a photo of a nasty bruised eye following a "bad fall" as he heads to tonight's Collision. Ross suffered a black eye following a fall this morning.
Ross confirmed that he’s still going to be in Chicago for Collision.
Jim Ross tweeted:
Bad fall this morning.— Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) June 17, 2023
Still headed to Chicago for Collision!
Historic night for @AEW on @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/6lrr3ykCug
A recent tweet from AEW President Tony Khan has revealed the commentary team for Collison, and will feature Kevin Kelly and Nigel McGuinness, with Jim Ross joining for "expert analysis".
