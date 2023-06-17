WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

AEW To Use Popular Elton John Song As Collision Opening Theme

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 17, 2023

AEW To Use Popular Elton John Song As Collision Opening Theme

Elton John and pro wrestling are not two things you would normally associate together, but this weekend All Elite Wrestling will use a classic Elton John song as the opening theme song for their new Saturday night show Collision.

AEW President Tony Khan announced that (you guessed it), "Saturday Night’s Alright For Fighting" will be used as a theme song for Collision on TNT.

"It’s official! Our opening theme for Saturday Night #AEWCollision on TNT is Saturday Night’s Alright For Fighting by Sir Elton John! While

@FulhamFC and @WatfordFC will never be best mates on the pitch, you’re now a great friend to @AEW, @eltonofficial, and we salute you, Sir!"

- Jay White, Samoa Joe and Juice Robinson vs. CM Punk and FTR
- TNT Championship: Wardlow (C) vs Luchasaurus
- Skye Blue & Willow Nightingale vs Toni Storm & Ruby Soho
- Buddy Matthews vs Andrade El Idolo
- Miro in action


Tags: #aew #collision #elton john

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/82434/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer