AEW To Use Popular Elton John Song As Collision Opening Theme

Elton John and pro wrestling are not two things you would normally associate together, but this weekend All Elite Wrestling will use a classic Elton John song as the opening theme song for their new Saturday night show Collision.

AEW President Tony Khan announced that (you guessed it), "Saturday Night’s Alright For Fighting" will be used as a theme song for Collision on TNT.

"It’s official! Our opening theme for Saturday Night #AEWCollision on TNT is Saturday Night’s Alright For Fighting by Sir Elton John! While

@FulhamFC and @WatfordFC will never be best mates on the pitch, you’re now a great friend to @AEW, @eltonofficial, and we salute you, Sir!"

- Jay White, Samoa Joe and Juice Robinson vs. CM Punk and FTR

- TNT Championship: Wardlow (C) vs Luchasaurus

- Skye Blue & Willow Nightingale vs Toni Storm & Ruby Soho

- Buddy Matthews vs Andrade El Idolo

- Miro in action