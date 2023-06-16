WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Unified Tag Team Title Match Set for Money In The Bank

Posted By: Patrick A Ganczewski on Jun 16, 2023

Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince and Kit Wilson) secured the Number 1 Contender spot an opportunity to take on the champions, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn at Money in the Bank on July 1st from the O2 Arena in London England.

Pretty Deadly secured the opportunity after winning a gauntlet match featuring The Street Profits, The O.C., LWO, Hit Row, and Brawling Brutes who almost ran the full gauntlet before coming up short.

 

Source: twitter.com
Tags: #wwe #smackdown #results

