WWE Unified Tag Team Title Match Set for Money In The Bank

Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince and Kit Wilson) secured the Number 1 Contender spot an opportunity to take on the champions, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn at Money in the Bank on July 1st from the O2 Arena in London England.
Pretty Deadly secured the opportunity after winning a gauntlet match featuring The Street Profits, The O.C., LWO, Hit Row, and Brawling Brutes who almost ran the full gauntlet before coming up short.
#PrettyDeadly wins the #GauntletMatch!— WWE (@WWE) June 17, 2023
They will face @SamiZayn and @FightOwensFight for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship in TWO WEEKS on #SmackDown from London! pic.twitter.com/XzaXdat2xk
