WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

Tony Khan Reveals He "Always Wanted To Get CM Punk Back"

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 16, 2023

Tony Khan Reveals He "Always Wanted To Get CM Punk Back"

During an interview with Busted Open Radio, AEW President and CEO Tony Khan addressed those who believe he had some reluctance to bring CM Punk back following his suspension.

Khan revealed his personal satisfaction that Punk is back and believes it will be a positive for All Elite Wrestling:

On Punk’s return being a positive: 

“I think so too. It’s going to be really great to have CM Punk back in Chicago and back in AEW. He’s a huge star and it’s going to be a really exciting night for the fans. We’re trying to build a tradition on Saturday night and bring Saturday night wrestling back. I think CM Punk will be a huge part of that.”

On his true thoughts on Punk's reinstatement: 

“For me, I always wanted to get CM Punk back in the ring and I’m really excited that it’s finally happening tomorrow night. I always wanted to make that happen and I’m glad it’s happening.”

CM Punk Reveals He Has Tried To Reach Out To The Elite To Resolve Issues

During a tell-all interview with ESPN.com, CM Punk assessed where he currently stands with The Elite following the 2022 AEW All Out PPV. &r [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jun 16, 2023 05:56PM

Source: fightful.com
Tags: #aew #tony khan #cm punk

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/82428/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer