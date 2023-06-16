Tony Khan Reveals He "Always Wanted To Get CM Punk Back"

During an interview with Busted Open Radio, AEW President and CEO Tony Khan addressed those who believe he had some reluctance to bring CM Punk back following his suspension.

Khan revealed his personal satisfaction that Punk is back and believes it will be a positive for All Elite Wrestling:

On Punk’s return being a positive:

“I think so too. It’s going to be really great to have CM Punk back in Chicago and back in AEW. He’s a huge star and it’s going to be a really exciting night for the fans. We’re trying to build a tradition on Saturday night and bring Saturday night wrestling back. I think CM Punk will be a huge part of that.”

On his true thoughts on Punk's reinstatement:

“For me, I always wanted to get CM Punk back in the ring and I’m really excited that it’s finally happening tomorrow night. I always wanted to make that happen and I’m glad it’s happening.”