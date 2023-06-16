WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
CM Punk Reveals He Has Tried To Reach Out To The Elite To Resolve Issues

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 16, 2023

During a tell-all interview with ESPN.com, CM Punk assessed where he currently stands with The Elite following the 2022 AEW All Out PPV.

”We are trying to move past what happened that night specifically. I don’t think what happened was a big deal… This has happened in the last 10 months in hockey, in basketball, in baseball, in just about every sport. And it’s covered and it’s gone the next day. I think because I have injured my tricep and I’ve been out for so long, I think it has been exacerbated. I think it’s been exacerbated by people spreading lies about the whole thing. And when, in reality, my attitude is, well, s— happens.”

“Now we all got to roll in the f—ing mud, and that never should have happened and has never been course-corrected. So, I understand people want to say that, ‘Oh, man, Punk is a dick.’ Well yeah, because I’m defending myself and I will always defend myself. I’m open to have a full-blown f—ing sit-down powwow discussion with everybody about it. But it hasn’t happened yet, and it’s not because of my lack of trying.”

Read more of this interview:

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jun 16, 2023 05:53PM


Tags: #aew #all out #cm punk #the elite

