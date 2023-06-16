WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

CM Punk Addresses Being "Very Pissed" During AEW All Out Media Scrum

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 16, 2023

CM Punk Addresses Being "Very Pissed" During AEW All Out Media Scrum

During a tell-all interview with ESPN.com, CM Punk addressed his AEW All Out post-show media scrum comments which caused a lot of fallout and controversy for the star.

"The first thing I said to Tony when I sat down with him and spoke to him after it was, ‘Man, I’m really sorry I put you in that position.’ I apologize for the scrum. But when you’ve watched that scrum, you’re looking at a very, very frustrated guy who had told people. That’s not the first time he heard all that. It’s not the first time lawyers were told all that. And I was just looking for something to be done and nothing got done. So, if you want something done right, you got to do it yourself. And I just didn’t approach it in the right manner, but tension was high. I was very, very pissed. I pretty much knew that I had just injured myself again. I was hurt, and I was disappointed. Yeah, it’s very easy for me to say I regret that and I handled it the wrong way, 100%."

Read more of this interview:

CM Punk Explains Being "Infuriated" About His 2022 AEW Double or Nothing Match Against Adam Page

During a tell-all interview with ESPN.com, CM Punk addressed his 2022 AEW Double or Nothing match against "Hangman" Adam Page. Punk was "in [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jun 16, 2023 05:49PM


Tags: #aew #cm punk #all out #espn

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/82423/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer