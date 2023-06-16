WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
CM Punk Explains Being "Infuriated" About His 2022 AEW Double or Nothing Match Against Adam Page

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 16, 2023

During a tell-all interview with ESPN.com, CM Punk addressed his 2022 AEW Double or Nothing match against "Hangman" Adam Page.

Punk was "infuriated" about comments that Page made prior to the match and believed Page might have intentionally attempted to hurt him during their match…

"I proceed to have what I think is a garbage match because I’m trying to protect myself on stuff instead of actually just working and trying to put on the best performance I can. I’m keeping an eye out. He chopped me in the mouth one time, and I’m just like, ‘OK, did you do that on purpose?’ You chip my tooth, and I’m like, ‘All right, should I give him a receipt?’ It changes the dynamic. It poisoned everything for me, and it made it all really, really ugly, and that was what set all of this off, and here we are over a year later and ain’t s— been done about it."

Tags: #aew #cm punk #adam page #hangman #espn

