Ahead of CM Punk Interview Release, Kenta Responds To Reports

Ahead of the upcoming AEW and NJPW event, Forbidden Door II, one of the matches reported to be planned was CM Punk vs Kenta.
But an upcoming interview to be released today from ESPN with CM Punk shows that Punk was thrilled with the potential "dream match" many wrestling fans have wanted to see.
Kenta reacted to the reports of Punk's statement via his Twitter account.
Hahaha. Me too.— KENTA aka Lil’K (@KENTAG2S) June 15, 2023
It is ZERO interesting without money. Also I’m so pissed that they planned our match without my permission and going to make it with NO BAG. This is my personal fued.
F**K YOU. https://t.co/AE0x8Y9sji
