Backstage News On New AEW Hires Behind-The-Scenes

A report from PWInsider recently revealed former WWE and IMPACT Wrestling writer Jimmy Jacobs is now in AEW working as a coach/producer.
In addition, PWI also reports former IMPACT Wrestling star and WWE developmental talent Kevin Matthews was working backstage at Wednesday’s Dynamite show.
Having worked DARK tapings he is now working in a behind-the-scenes capacity, although it remains unclear his official role.
