Backstage News On New AEW Hires Behind-The-Scenes

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 15, 2023

A report from PWInsider recently revealed former WWE and IMPACT Wrestling writer Jimmy Jacobs is now in AEW working as a coach/producer.
 
In addition, PWI also reports former IMPACT Wrestling star and WWE developmental talent Kevin Matthews was working backstage at Wednesday’s Dynamite show.

Having worked DARK tapings he is now working in a behind-the-scenes capacity, although it remains unclear his official role.

Source: pwinsider.com
Tags: #aew #jimmy jacobs #kevin matthews

