WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

 

  

 

AEW Rampage SPOILERS For 6/16/23

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 15, 2023

AEW Rampage SPOILERS For 6/16/23

AEW taped this Friday’s Rampage episode that will air on TNT after the Dynamite event on Wednesday night from the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC.

Below are the spoilers with thanks to F4Wonline.com:

- Mark Briscoe, Papa Briscoe, and Aubrey Edwards defeated Jay Lethal, Jeff Jarrett, and Karen Jarrett when Edwards submitted Karen Jarrett with a figure four leglock.

- Taya Valkyrie defeated Trish Adora

- The United Empire (Will Ospreay, Jeff Cobb, and Kyle Fletcher) defeated Best Friends and Rocky Romero

- Konosuke Takeshita defeated Bandido

AEW Dynamite Results(6/14/2023)

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (6/14/2023) Featured below are complete WWE NXT results from Tuesday, June 14, 2023. The following report was written [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jun 15, 2023 01:31PM


Tags: #aew #rampage #spoilers #results

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/82410/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer