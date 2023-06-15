AEW Rampage SPOILERS For 6/16/23

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!
AEW taped this Friday’s Rampage episode that will air on TNT after the Dynamite event on Wednesday night from the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC.
Below are the spoilers with thanks to F4Wonline.com:
- Mark Briscoe, Papa Briscoe, and Aubrey Edwards defeated Jay Lethal, Jeff Jarrett, and Karen Jarrett when Edwards submitted Karen Jarrett with a figure four leglock.
- Taya Valkyrie defeated Trish Adora
- The United Empire (Will Ospreay, Jeff Cobb, and Kyle Fletcher) defeated Best Friends and Rocky Romero
- Konosuke Takeshita defeated Bandido
