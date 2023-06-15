AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (6/14/2023)

Featured below are complete AEW Dynamite results from Wednesday, June 14, 2023.

The "Light the fuse ..." theme and accompanying opening intro video airs to get this week's show officially off-and-running. We then shoot inside the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. where Excalibur welcomes us to the show with his "It's Wednesday night, and you know what that means ..." catchphrase.

AEW Championship Eliminator

Adam Cole vs. MJF

From there, we head straight down to the ring for our opening contest, which is one of the featured bouts of the evening this week. Adam Cole's theme hits and the crowd goes bonkers as he heads to the ring for his scheduled AEW Championship Eliminator match against MJF.

The fans do the loud "Adam Cole -- BAY-BAY!" routine with him and his music cuts off. Now the theme sounds for the reigning AEW World Champion. "The Devil" emerges and begins making his way to the ring to a ton of boos.

Now the bell sounds and the crowd erupts again as this pay-per-view main event-level bout gets officially off-and-running. The two go face-to-face and the crowd is loudly behind Cole. They back up and begin circling each other.

MJF and Cole lock up and MJF slaps a side head lock on Cole. Cole pushes him to the ropes to escape and the champ shoulder blocks him down to the mat. MJF hops over Cole on a drop-down and struts away as the crowd boos.

Friedman thinks he has the better of Cole again, only to turn around and nearly get super kicked. MJF drops to his butt and scoops back. Cole leans down and then does the "Adam Cole -- BAY-BAY!" routine.

We see MJF hop the guard rail and try and run away from the fight. MJF goes up to a fan and knocks his hat and glasses off for a big pop. He turns around and heads back over the guard rail. He re-enters the ring and the fans begin chanting "Assh*le!" at him.

The champ starts to take over but Cole ends up fighting back and throwing MJF out to the floor. Cole goes for a baseball slide drop kick but MJF pulls the ring skirt out and traps Cole in it. He drags him over and slams his hand on the steel steps.

Back in the ring, MJF continues to focus his attack on the arm of Cole. The commentators point out that this sets up Cole for his "Salt of the Earth" finisher later in the bout. MJF starts to enjoy a comfortable offensive lead and uses this opportunity to taunt the fans.

Friedman continues to beat down Cole and focus on his arm. He stops at one point to taunt him and the crowd by doing the infamous Shawn Michaels stretch-leg biceps pose in front of him. He stalks Cole in the corner and waits for him to get up but ends up walking into a big super kick.

After eating the super kick, we see MJF spitting blood out of his mouth. A lot of blood. The commentators speculate that he may have lost a tooth on that shot. Cole now starts to fire up and take over on offense as the crowd comes to life.

Cole looks for the Panama Sunrise off the ropes but MJF has it well scouted and avoids it. MJF looks for a spot on Cole in the ropes but Cole has it well scouted and avoids it. Cole goes to Lower the Boom but MJF avoids it. He then hits a double under-hook back-breaker. Ouch.

We see Cole fight back and go for a near fall of his own after a big counter, but MJF hangs on and kicks out to keep this one alive. Cole's left knee, in addition to his left arm, is now showing the worse for the wears. MJF has noticed this and is now focusing his attack on both weakened limbs.

MJF goes for a tombstone pile driver on the hard part of the ring apron, but Cole kicks his way out of it. Cole looks to hit the Panama Sunrise off the ropes onto MJF on the hard part of the apron, but MJF avoids it and ends up taking him off the ropes with a tombstone pile driver on the hard part of the apron.

Cole bounces down to the floor as the fans break out in a loud "Holy sh*t!" chant. On that note, we head to a mid-match commercial break as the action in this very exciting opening title eliminator bout continues.

When we return from the break, we see MJF in a comfortable offensive lead. He ends up getting super kicked to death but hangs on and starts slapping submissions on Cole left-and-right. Cole eventually makes it to the ropes to free himself. A "This is Awesome" chant breaks out.

MJF blasts Cole with a big knee and then a heatseeker for a close near fall attempt. Somehow Cole survives. Afterwards, the ref takes a long look at Cole to make sure he's okay. MJF rolls out to the floor and grabs his title off the timekeepers table. He clears the rest of the junk off the table.

The AEW Champion heads to the top-rope after putting Cole on the timekeepers table at ringside. He goes sky-high after leaping and he connects flush with a huge flying elbow smash that puts Cole through the table. A loud "Holy sh*t!" and then "AEW! AEW!" chant breaks out.

A bunch of doctors check on Cole. MJF rolls into the ring and looks to try and get the win via count out. The ref makes it to the count of nine and a half before Cole leaps onto the ring apron just in time. MJF looks like he's seen a ghost after Cole makes it back in the ring in time.

Cole fights back and hits a straight jacket German suplex on MJF outside the ring ropes on the hard part of the ring apron. Ouch. Cole heads to the middle rope to look for his Panama Sunrise, but MJF sees it coming and runs away. Cole goes after him but MJF knocks him down and hits a stomp off the ropes on his injured arm.

MJF gets in the ref's face and yells about a slow ten count during the near-count out a few minutes ago. Cole and MJF end up taking the ref out with a ref bump. MJF looks to capitalize, grabbing his title belt and heading into the ring.

He goes to blast Cole with it, but instead throws it to him and does a flat-back. Cole holds it as the ref starts to get up. The ref ends up falling back down. Cole and MJF both see this. Cole smiles. MJF frowns. The fans chant "You f*cked up!"

Cole blasts MJF with the belt and gets rid of it. He lowers his knee pad and then Lowers the Boom. He goes for the cover and the ref recovers to make a slow count, which MJF kicks out of at two-and-a-half. Cole goes to pick up MJF, but MJF grabs the ref and pulls him close to himself, while simultaneously sneaking in a low blow to Cole.

We see a sneaky MJF slide the Dynamite diamond ring on his hand. He flashes an evil smile and then goes to blast Cole with it, but the ref catches his arm like Uso stopping Solo from Samoan Spiking Sami Zayn. Cole then hits Panama Sunrise on MJF. He Lowers the Boom and covers him.

It looked like it would be an easy three count, but as the ref goes to do the cover, the bell sounds before he finishes his count. It turns out the 30-minute time limit has expired. This one ends via a draw. The crowd boos as Cole looks dejected.

Winner: DRAW

Adam Cole Wants 5 More Minutes, MJF Doesn't

After this, Cole grabs a mic and heads back in the ring. He kneels down in front of MJF and looks at him and simply says, "Five .. more .. minutes." The crowd explodes. MJF gets closer to Cole's face and looks intense and ready to continue the fight. Instead, he slides under the bottom rope and heads to the back. Amazing opener.

CM Punk Hypes His AEW Return On Saturday's Collision Premiere

We see an extensive video package hyping the AEW return of CM Punk. He starts with the old Sting phrase from the WWE Hall of Fame with a slight twist. "The only thing certain about CM Punk is nothing is certain."

He claims he has unfinished business and that's why he's back. He says he's got a lot of things to get off his chest and he won't know what he's gonna say until the microphone is in his hand. Excalibur then plugs the series premiere of AEW Collision for this Saturday night.

Chris Jericho & Sting Go Face-To-Face

For the first time since AEW Double Or Nothing, it's time to hear from Sammy Guevara. Renee Paquette is standing in the middle of the ring and she introduces "The Spanish God." He comes to the ring and settles inside.

Paquette brings up how close Sammy came to capturing the AEW Championship at AEW Double Or Nothing. She brings up he and Tay Melo expecting their first child together. The fans pop for that.

Guevara says if we didn't know -- they're having a girl! The fans cheer again. He says he's gone from that high to the lowest of lows as he came "this close" to becoming AEW Champion, but fell short.

He says now he's back on that mission and says he'll capture the AEW title in one hand with his baby girl in the other. He says to accomplish that he's got to make some tough decisions. Before he can continue, Darby Allin's theme hits and out he comes.

Darby says he means this when he says it -- congratulations on the baby daughter. He says he means it. He says he's not out here to talk about the title, he's happy to start over at the bottom. He says he's not sure, but it sounds like these people love him again.

Allin asks if Sammy is gonna stand on his own two feet or is he gonna rely on the J.A.S. He says he's said it before, but he and Sting look at each other as equals. He says it's not called the Sting Appreciation Society.

Before he can say anything else, "Judas in My Mind" by Fozzy plays and out comes "The Wizard" himself, Chris Jericho, with Floyd the baseball bat in-hand. Jericho demands the music be cut off. He mentions Sammy never once asked for his help during the Four Pillars match.

Jericho says if he had, he'd be standing here the AEW Champion. Sammy says it's funny because he was thinking if Jericho had asked for his help, he wouldn't of lost to Adam Cole -- twice. Jericho questions if Sammy is delusional after his brush in the main event.

Chris demands that Sammy apologize right now. Sammy says he ain't apologizing for sh*t. Jericho says maybe he needs to remember the structure around here in the J.A.S. He says maybe they need to dust off Le Sex Gods for a tag match so Sammy can see how things work again.

Darby interjects and says Jericho calls himself "The Wizard," right? He says well when he steps in this ring -- the magic is gone. Jericho says maybe he and Sammy should two-on-one kick his ass right now. Darby replies, "I'm not alone."

The iconic theme for Sting plays and out comes "The Icon." Tony Schiavone does his "This is STING!" routine and out comes the wrestling legend with his bat in-hand. Sting gets in the ring and goes face-to-face with Jericho as the crowd erupts.

Jericho and Sting each take turns putting their respective bats on the chin of the other man. Jericho backs down. He goes to do the long-point with his bat but Sting smacks his bat out of his hands with his own bat. Jericho exits the ring and we head to a commercial break. Amazing segment on what has been an amazing show so far.

SANADA Issues Open Challenge For AEW & NJPW: The Forbidden Door 2

When we return from the break, SANADA talks to the camera and issues an open challenge for his IWGP Heavyweight Championship title at the upcoming AEW & NJPW: The Forbidden Door 2 show.

Sting, Darby Allin, Orange Cassidy & Keith Lee vs. The Mogul Embassy

Now we head back inside the arena where we see Sting, Darby Allin, Keith Lee and Dustin Rhodes hanging together. Already in the ring is the four-man team of The Mogul Embassy.

Orange Cassidy's theme hits and out comes the AEW International Champion to a big pop. He settles in the ring and then hits a big dive to get this eight-man tag-team match officially off-and-running with a bang.

Swerve Strickland and Darby Allin end up as the legal men in the ring. The two duke it out as we head to a mid-match commercial break as the action continues. When we return, we see The Mogul Embassy fight into the offensive driver's seat.

Things build to a crazy spot in the corner, where three members of The Mogul Embassy lift Keith Lee's enormous butt up on their shoulders. Swerve Strickland then leaps off the top-rope for a huge double foot stomp for a close near fall.

Sting goes for a splash but gets stopped. Darby fires up and hits a Coffin Drop on three of the guys on the floor. Back in the ring, Sting beats down Brian Cage.

Cage hoists Sting up but Orange Cassidy blasts him with an Orange Punch, and Sting follows up with a Scorpion Death Drop for the win. Fun match. We see Daniel Garcia watching on a monitor backstage after the match.

Winners: Sting, Darby Allin, Orange Cassidy & Keith Lee

The Gunns Call Out The Hardy Boys For Next Week

We are reminded of The Gunns helping Ricky Starks and Jay White during their recent match with Ricky Starks. We shoot backstage and Renee Paquette is standing by with Austin and Colten Gunn.

She asks about their relationship with Bullet Club Gold. They play stupid. They issue a challenge to The Hardy Boys for a match next week to prove they are the best brother team in AEW.

TNT Championship

Wardlow (C) vs. Jake Hager

Now we head back inside the Capital One Arena where Wardlow's theme hits and out comes the TNT Champion for his latest title defense. Before he can make his way to the ring, he is attacked from behind by Jake Hager.

The two fight to the ring where Hager continues to expand on his early offensive lead over the reigning and defending title-holder. The bell sounds to officially get this one off-and-running. Wardlow starts fighting back.

Wardlow back body-drops Hager over the ropes, and the J.A.S. member and bucket-hat-wearer crashes and burns on the floor at ringside. Wardlow heads out after him and runs him over with a big clothesline.

On that note, we head to a mid-match commercial break as this title tilt continues. When we return, we see Hager with his ankle lock on Wardlow. Wardlow escapes and hits a spinebuster on Hager. Out comes Matt Menard and Angelo Parker.

Arn Anderson stops the two J.A.S. members and pretends to pull a glock out of his shirt, only to instead point at his son, Brock Anderson, coming up behind them. Both Anderson's fight with the two J.A.S. members to the back.

Back in the ring, Wardlow continues to beat down Hager. He hits a beautiful senton off the top-rope and then sets up the orchestra for a power bomb symphony. He gets the pin fall victory to retain his TNT Championship.

Winner and STILL TNT Champion: Wardlow

Luchasaurus & Christian Cage's Bloody Message To Wardlow

We shoot backstage on the big monitor and we see Luchasaurus and Christian Cage. They talk but we can't hear them. Excalibur mentions audio issues on the broadcast.

Then we finally can hear them and they accept Wardlow's challenge and set the match up for the debut of AEW Collision on Saturday. They reveal that they have a very, very bloody Arn Anderson at their mercy. Wardlow runs to the back.

Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. MJF Set For The Forbidden Door 2?

We see a video message from Hiroshi Tanahashi and then shoot back to MJF in the medics room being checked on. Renee Paquette informs MJF that Tony Khan has booked him in a match for his AEW Championship against the popular Japanese star.

MJF says no thanks. He's gonna turn this one down. He says he's not interested in fighting some bum from a Japanese indy fed. He says it won't be the first time he's no showed a booking. He tells Paquette she can leave. We head to another commercial.

Zack Sabre Jr., Daniel Garcia Confront Orange Cassidy

We return from the break to Renee Paquette interviewing Orange Cassidy. Up walks the NJPW World TV Champion Zack Sabre Jr. asking for a match at The Forbidden Door. Daniel Garcia enters the scene and plays off Sabre Jr.

He asks where Cassidy's boy Shibata is, as he's got designs on the ROH Pure title. Cassidy says he'll be here next week and says how about the two of them take on Garcia and Sabre Jr. He walks off.

AEW Women's Championship

Toni Storm (C) vs. Skye Blue

It's time for another championship contest. Skye Blue's theme hits and the number one contender for the AEW Women's title makes her way to the ring. She settles inside and her music dies down.

Now the theme for the reigning, defending AEW Women's Champion hits and out comes Toni Storm accompanied by her fellow member from The Outcasts, Ruby Soho. Soho is holding a cut-out of Saraya. The commentators inform us it is because Saraya refuses to step foot in Washington, D.C.

Storm and Blue are ready for action and the bell sounds to get this title tilt officially off-and-running. Blue gets off to a good start, knocking Soho off the apron and hitting a cross body splash off the top onto Storm for a close early near fall.

The action spills out to the floor where Skye Blue's mom gets in Soho and Storm's face. Storm sprays some green mist in her face, but then turns around and Blue attacks her. We head to a mid-match commercial break as the action continues.

When we return from the break, we see Skye get super close to finishing this one off, but instead, Storm gets her in the Texas Cloverleaf for the submission win. After the match, Storm and Soho beat her down some more until NJPW Strong Women's Champion Willow Nightingale comes out to run them off.

Winner and STILL AEW Women's Champion: Toni Storm

Jungle Boy Accepts SANADA's Challenge For The Forbidden Door 2

We shoot backstage to Renee Paquette, who is standing by with JungleHOOK. The duo of Jungle Boy and FTW Champion HOOK proclaim this the summer of JungleHOOK.

Jungle Boy says he feels naked standing next to HOOK and his FTW title without a championship of his own. He accepts SANADA's challenge for the IWGP title at The Forbidden Door 2. He asks HOOK to be there to have his back.

The Blackpool Combat Club vs. Hangman Page & The Young Bucks

We head back inside the arena where Excalibur confirms MJF vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi for AEW title at The Forbidden Door. Bryan Danielson's theme hits and out comes "The American Dragon" to join in on special guest commentary for the main event.

"Wild Thing" hits and out comes the Blackpool Combat Club three-man team of Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta making their custom entrance through the crowd inside the Capital One Arena as always.

Now the theme for The Elite hits and out comes "Hangman" Adam Page and The Young Bucks (Nick and Matt Jackson). As soon as these six men are in reaching distance, fists starts flying. The bell sounds to officially get our main event of the evening off-and-running.

After a high-spot fest gets the crowd to come unglued, we see Mox drilling away at a grounded Hangman Page in the ring. On that note, we head to a mid-match commercial break as this exciting Trios headliner continues.

When we return from the break, we see The Elite trio start to shift the offensive momentum back in their favor. Hangman Page takes over control of the match, hitting a big splash on Yuta off the top-rope for a close near fall.

Finally things work their way to the finish, which sees The Young Bucks hit a BTE Trigger and Hangman Page follow up with a Buckshot Lariat for the pin fall victory in an absolutely excellent main event. This was one of the better top-to-bottom episodes of AEW Dynamite in company history.

Winners: Hangman Page & The Young Bucks

"The Mad King" Returns, All Hell Breaks Loose

Once the main event wraps up, we see the Blackpool Combat Club guys aren't satisfied, so they continue to attack The Elite guys. This leads to Eddie Kingston's theme hitting. Out comes "The Mad King" to beat down his rival Claudio Castagnoli.

Kingston beats the guys down and ends up in a face off with longtime friend Jon Moxley. Kingston ends up nose to nose with Mox and it's not clear how things are going to play out until AEW's answer to Dominik Mysterio, Konosuke Takeshita, runs out and attacks from behind.

Will Ospreay, Kenny Omega Rivalry Reignited

The theme for Kenny Omega hits and out comes "The Cleaner" to a rock star reaction. He and Takeshita duke it out and then Omega hits a V-Trigger and a snap dragon suplex. The rest of The Elite re-enter the ring and beat down the BCC guys.

Omega looks for a big dive to the floor but is attacked from behind by Will Ospreay with a big super kick. The roof almost comes off the Capital One Arena. Ospreay blasts Omega and leaves him laying as he stands over him. That's how this week's show goes off the air. Thanks for joining us!