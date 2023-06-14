D’Lo Brown Hopes IMPACT Wrestling Will Start Producing Live Television Again

D’Lo Brown wants IMPACT Wrestling to return to live television broadcasts.

The former WWE European Champion has been working backstage at IMPACT for several years and has been credited with many of the promotion's recent successes.

During an extensive interview on Insight With Van Vilet, revealed new fans will love what IMPACT has to offer:

"I have said this, and I say this with no disrespect, but if you’re sleeping on IMPACT Wrestling, that’s a ‘you problem,’ not a ‘me problem.’I will tell you, if you give IMPACT three shows, three weeks, you’ll be back for the fourth, and you’ll stay with us. I think our TV is done in a way where it draws you in. It doesn’t insult the intelligence of the viewer, and it pays homage to what wrestling is supposed to be."

Brown was asked about IMPACT returning to live television and said:

"You can only hope that that’s our ultimate end goal. You can only hope that that’s where as we grow, that’s where our success will take us. As of right now, I’m just happy putting out a quality product that you can see on YouTube [and] television."