AEW Reportedly Secures Broadcast Deal For Collision In The UK

AEW reportedly already has a broadcasting deal for Collision in the United Kingdom.

It was recently announced that FITE will air the new show in the UK, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand as part of the AEW+ subscription package which includes Dynamite and Rampage episodes. AEW+ is also available on FITE in Brazil, Italy, Lichtenstein, Luxembourg, Germany, and Switzerland.

Dave Meltzer of F4Wonline.com now reports Collision will air in the UK on delay, Wednesday nights on ITV 4, the same broadcasting home for Dynamite and Rampage. The first episode of Collision will air on Wednesday, June 21st.

Meltzer added, “The time slot is not confirmed past that at least some shows will air at 9 PM. AEW didn't confirm the nature of the time slot past that it would be Wednesday nights.”