WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

AEW Reportedly Secures Broadcast Deal For Collision In The UK

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 14, 2023

AEW Reportedly Secures Broadcast Deal For Collision In The UK

AEW reportedly already has a broadcasting deal for Collision in the United Kingdom.

It was recently announced that FITE will air the new show in the UK, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand as part of the AEW+ subscription package which includes Dynamite and Rampage episodes. AEW+ is also available on FITE in Brazil, Italy, Lichtenstein, Luxembourg, Germany, and Switzerland.

Dave Meltzer of F4Wonline.com now reports  Collision will air in the UK on delay, Wednesday nights on ITV 4, the same broadcasting home for Dynamite and Rampage. The first episode of Collision will air on Wednesday, June 21st.

Meltzer added, “The time slot is not confirmed past that at least some shows will air at 9 PM. AEW didn't confirm the nature of the time slot past that it would be Wednesday nights.”

Billy Gunn Reveals AEW Has Attempted To Bring In DX Member

Current AEW roster star and pro wrestling veteran Billy Gunn has revealed AEW has tried to bring in WWE Hall of Famer Sean "X-Pac" Waltman. [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jun 11, 2023 06:56PM

Source: f4wonline.com
Tags: #aew #collision #uk #united kingdom

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/82402/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer