NXT Title Match Changed Due To Injury

NXT Heritage Cup winner Noam Dar was set to defend his title on the June 13th episode of NXT against challenger Nathan Frazer. Dar withdrew from the match after going to the ring on crutches. However, Noam Dar named Oro Mensah his replacement, and the title match would still occur.
Frazer went on to win the bout and the NXT Heritage Cup, with Noam Dar sulking after losing his title without setting foot in the ring. It is still being determined if this is a work to set up future matches between Dar and Frazer or a legitimate injury.
⚡ WWE NXT Results (6/13/2023)
WWE NXT RESULTS (6/13/2023) Featured below are complete WWE NXT results from Tuesday, June 13, 2023. The following report was writt [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Jun 14, 2023 11:18AM
