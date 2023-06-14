WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
NXT Title Match Changed Due To Injury

Posted By: Jose Parra on Jun 14, 2023

NXT Heritage Cup winner Noam Dar was set to defend his title on the June 13th episode of NXT against challenger Nathan Frazer. Dar withdrew from the match after going to the ring on crutches. However, Noam Dar named Oro Mensah his replacement, and the title match would still occur.

Frazer went on to win the bout and the NXT Heritage Cup, with Noam Dar sulking after losing his title without setting foot in the ring. It is still being determined if this is a work to set up future matches between Dar and Frazer or a legitimate injury.

Source: tjrwrestling.net
Tags: #nxt #wwe

