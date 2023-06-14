Miro Questions Fan’s AEW Collision Criticisms

Miro, who has been off AEW Programming since a May episode of Dynamite, is returning at AEW’s Collision this Saturday night. One fan criticized AEW’s decision to have Miro return on a show he dubbed as “this terrible show.”
Miro asked, “How can it be terrible when it hasn’t happened yet?” Miro further let the fan know that The Redeemer will be there.
How can it be terrible when it hasn’t happened yet ? The debut episode is this Saturday June 17th and The Redeemer will be there. https://t.co/5KyYNRj1C1— Miro (@ToBeMiro) June 13, 2023
