Miro Questions Fan’s AEW Collision Criticisms

Posted By: Jose Parra on Jun 14, 2023

Miro Questions Fan's AEW Collision Criticisms

Miro, who has been off AEW Programming since a May episode of Dynamite, is returning at AEW’s Collision this Saturday night. One fan criticized AEW’s decision to have Miro return on a show he dubbed as “this terrible show.”

Miro asked, “How can it be terrible when it hasn’t happened yet?” Miro further let the fan know that The Redeemer will be there.

