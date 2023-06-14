WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Hulk Hogan Says Some Of Today's Wrestlers "Look Like They Should Be Bagging My Groceries"

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 14, 2023

Hulk Hogan Says Some Of Today's Wrestlers "Look Like They Should Be Bagging My Groceries"

During an interview with Full Send podcast, Hulk Hogan discussed pro wrestling today vs. his era, pointing out that some wrestlers today do not match the monster-sized stars of his day. Hogan said:

“All the guys I wrestled looked like monster sized and nowadays, there are a lot of guys that look like wrestlers and a lot of guys that don’t. A lot of guys that look like wrestlers, and then you got guys that look like they should be bagging my groceries. So the difference is How athletic the guys are. Smaller guys can do all kinds of crazy stuff. They do so much impressive stuff in one match, I wouldn’t do that much in a year. But what does it mean? You know?”

Source: RingsideNews.com
