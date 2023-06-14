WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

Logan Paul Comments On Bad Bunny’s Work In WWE

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 14, 2023

Logan Paul Comments On Bad Bunny’s Work In WWE

On the latest episode of his Logan Paul and Reggaeton artist Nicky Jam discussed Bad Bunny’s work in WWE so far. This is what they had to say:

Nicky Jam: “He [Bad Bunny] is a smart-ass motherfucker. Because my mentality is a lot of white kids don’t know shit about Spanish music, but they know about wrestling, and when they see him wrestling, ‘Who’s this guy, man? Who’s this guy?’ Because it’s very important — he’s opening up to a new audience when he does that. He has cojones because I don’t think I could do shit like that. Get in the fucking ring, getting fucking slammed everywhere, and shit like that. I respect that. I think he’s smart. He doesn’t really have to do it because he already has his crew, he has his people, I forgot, but he’s making himself bigger and bigger, getting a bigger audience.”

Logan Paul: “This is what I say to people who are trying to compare me and Bad Bunny in WWE. I wrestled in high school. I did sports and athletics. I am a YouTuber, but I’m an athlete, bro. I was an athlete first. I can still surprise people because I’m a YouTuber, but I was an athlete first. Bunny is a musician, dude. He has no business being as good as he is, but he comes in there, and he crushes it.” 

Source: twitter.com
Tags: #wwe #logan paul #bad bunny

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/82398/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer