Seth Rollins Accepts Bron Breakker's Challenge For NXT Gold Rush

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 14, 2023

Seth Rollins is one busy WWE World Heavyweight Champion at the moment with a match against Finn Balor set for Money In The Bank but first, he has a huge hurdle to get through at NXT Gold Rush.

On last week's NXT, Bron Breakker issued a surprise challenge to Rollins to meet him for the title in NXT.

On this week's NXT television, Bron Breakker wanted an answer to his challenge but rather than Seth Rollins appearing Bron was confronted by Ilja Dragunov. As Dragunov was taken away by security, Rollins appeared on the big screen to respond to Breakker!

Seth Rollins said he liked the idea of returning to where it all began for him in WWE and accepted the challenge with a match now set for NXT Gold Rush on June 20.

The next two weeks of NXT TV will be Gold Rush themed 

WWE NXT Results (6/13/2023)

Tags: #wwe #nxt #seth rollins #bron breakker #gold rush

