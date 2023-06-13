WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

TV Title Match Announced For This Week’s ROH HonorClub TV

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 13, 2023

TV Title Match Announced For This Week’s ROH HonorClub TV

ROH has announced an impressive eleven matches for ROH on HonorClub TV this week.

Samoa Joe will defend his ROH World TV title against Matt Sydal and The Embassy defend the Six-Man Tag Team Titles. Below is the full caRD:

ROH World TV Title Match: Samoa Joe (c) vs. Matt Sydal

ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Title Match : The Embassy (Brian Cage, Kaun, Toa Liona w/ Prince Nana) (c) vs. AR Fox, Action Andretti & Darius Martin

ROH Women’s World Title Proving Ground Match: Athena (c) vs. Trish Adora

- The DKC vs. Daniel Garcia

- Dalton Castle & The Boys vs. Stu Grayson & The Righteous (Dutch & Vincent)

- Diamante vs. Teal Piper

- Iron Savages (Bear & Boulder) vs. Tracy Williams & Rhett Titus

- Mark Briscoe vs. Anthony Henry

- Tony Nese vs. Serpentico

- Nick Comoroto vs. Deimos

- Miranda Alize vs. Notorious Mimi


Tags: #roh #ring of honor #honorclub tv

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/82387/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer