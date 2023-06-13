TV Title Match Announced For This Week’s ROH HonorClub TV

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 13, 2023

ROH has announced an impressive eleven matches for ROH on HonorClub TV this week.

Samoa Joe will defend his ROH World TV title against Matt Sydal and The Embassy defend the Six-Man Tag Team Titles. Below is the full caRD:

- ROH World TV Title Match: Samoa Joe (c) vs. Matt Sydal

- ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Title Match : The Embassy (Brian Cage, Kaun, Toa Liona w/ Prince Nana) (c) vs. AR Fox, Action Andretti & Darius Martin

- ROH Women’s World Title Proving Ground Match: Athena (c) vs. Trish Adora

- The DKC vs. Daniel Garcia

- Dalton Castle & The Boys vs. Stu Grayson & The Righteous (Dutch & Vincent)

- Diamante vs. Teal Piper

- Iron Savages (Bear & Boulder) vs. Tracy Williams & Rhett Titus

- Mark Briscoe vs. Anthony Henry

- Tony Nese vs. Serpentico

- Nick Comoroto vs. Deimos

- Miranda Alize vs. Notorious Mimi